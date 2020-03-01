Eagles explode for 19-2 victory over Radford in series finale

Georgia Southern baseball drove in six runs in the bottom of the second inning and did not look back, as they cruised to a 19-2 victory over Radford on Sunday. The win improved the Eagles record to 5-5 on the season, while Radford fell to 4-7 on the season. David Johnson went three and a third inning, allowing two runs and struck out one batter. Hayden Harris picked up his first win of the season, coming in in the fourth inning and allowing one hit and striking out one batter.The Eagles were hot offensively, scoring six runs in the second inning. Mason McWhorter hit his first home run of the season, a three-run blast over the monster in right, to push the Eagles lead to 5-0. Later in the inning Mitchell Golden scored on a wild pitch to give GS a comfortable 6-0 lead.Radford added a pair in the fourth, but were unable to score after that frame. The Highlanders were limited to six hits to finish the game and struck out six times.

The Eagles tacked on four runs in the fourth inning, batting around for the second time in the game. Parker Biederer stole second and the catcher overthrew the throw down and allowed Christian Avant to score from third. GS added on in the seventh, scoring seven more runs to cap off the most runs this season.