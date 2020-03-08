Eagles cap weekend sweep over Valparaiso

The Georgia Southern baseball team swept Valparaiso out of town Sunday afternoon and did so in style.

Mason McWhorter recorded a grand slam as part of a career-high 7 RBI day and the Eagles (9-5) hardly broke a sweat in cruising to a 12-0 victory to complete a three-game whitewashing of their opponents from Indiana.

Sunday’s victory was full of offense off the GS bats, but the real story on the weekend was the dominance of the Eagles’ arms. David Johnson picked up his second win of the season, tossing 5 ⅔ scoreless innings and striking out six while scattering three hits. Nick Jones, Griffin Davis, Jonathan Edwards and Tyler Jones completed the shut out, facing just one batter over the minimum the rest of the way.

It was just more of the same coming off the mound for Georgia Southern. Friday night starter Jordan Jackson had a career night in helping the Eagles to an 8-1 win to begin the series while three Eagle pitchers combined to keep Valparaiso (1-13) off the board in a 1-0 Saturday win.

Pitching was a bigger question mark than hitting coming into the season, but the arms have responded in a big way. Eight different Eagle pitchers have made at least two appearances without surrendering a run and the team is pitching to an impressive 2.41 ERA as a whole.

While the pitching kept up the good work on Sunday, McWhorter got the offensive party started.

McWhorter has been the Eagles’ biggest RBI threat over the last two seasons, but there was no room to pitch around him when he came up to bat with the bases loaded in a 0-0 game in the bottom of the third. Valparaiso starter Colin Fields challenged the lefty and lost big as McWhorter rocketed an 0-1 offering over the Blue Monster and into the retention pond beyond the right field wall for a 4-0 Eagle advantage.

McWhorter got to Valpo reliever Jarrett Hamilton in the fourth inning. Batting with the basses loaded again, McWhorter laced a double down the right field line to clear the bases and give Georgia Southern a 7-0 lead.

Christian Avant came through with a walk-off double in Saturday’s win and stayed hot on Sunday. Avant recorded an RBI single in the seventh inning and launched a two-run home run in the eighth to put the final touches on the blowout Eagle victory.

The Eagles have a busy week ahead. Georgia Southern will take on No. 4 Georgia on Tuesday in Augusta before the Bulldogs come to Statesboro on Wednesday. The games are the final two of a three-game series. Georgia Southern took the opener with a 6-3 victory in Athens last week.

Following the midweek tilts with UGA, Georgia Southern will open up Sun Belt play as Troy comes to town for a three-game series beginning Friday evening and running through Sunday.



