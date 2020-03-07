Eagle Softball walks off with victory over UL Monroe

STATESBORO - Faith Shirley's walk-off double allowed pinch runner Alisha House to score from first base to give the Georgia Southern softball squad a 4-3 victory over ULM Saturday afternoon at Eagle Field.
The Eagles took the lead on a sac fly in the fourth from Allyssah Mullis but the Warhawks scored in the next stanza. The Eagles took a two-run lead on Ellington Day's two-run shot in the sixth inning, but ULM scored two in the top of the seventh to tie it up. That set the stage for Shirley's heroics in the bottom of the seventh. Bailee Wilson drew a walk to lead off the inning and was pinch ran for by House. On a 2-1 pitch, Shirley ripped one to the gap, allowing House to scoot around from first, sliding in just ahead of the relay throw for the win.
GS Scoring Plays:
B4 - Allyssah Mullis' sacrifice fly plated Olivia Creamer. GS, 1-0
B6 - Ellington Day homered to left field to drive in Creamer. GS, 2-1
B7 - Shirley doubled to right center to drive in House. GS, 4-3
Rylee Waldrep (W, 5-4) went the distance, allowing three runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Shirley and Creamer both had two hits to lead the way while Mekhia Freeman, Shayla Smith, Mullis and Day all had one.
Coupled with Friday night's win, the Eagles claimed the series over ULM. The Eagles (13-9, 2-0 SBC) and Warhawks (9-13, 0-2 SBC) will wrap up the series on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.