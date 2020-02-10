Eagle Softball loses to Army, but starts season 3-1

Army West Point plated two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge Georgia Southern softball, 7-5, in the final game of the 2020 Bash in the Boro tournament at Eagle Field on Sunday afternoon.The Black Knights finished the weekend with a 4-1 record, while Georgia Southern finished with a 3-1 mark after defeating Hartford, ETSU and Rutgers on the weekend. The Eagles will return to action on Wednesday, hosting in-state rival Mercer in a 6 p.m. non-conference contest at Eagle Field.Georgia Southern opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with freshman Bailee Wilson's two-run single to left. Army got one back in the top of the fourth on Ally Snelling's solo home run to center field, then took a 4-2 lead in the fifth with three unearned runs.The Eagles pushed across a run in the fifth on a leadoff double by Mekhia Freeman , then one out later, an RBI ground out by Wilson that made the score 4-3.Army added a run in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, but again the Eagles responded, tying the game up on an RBI groundout by Ellington Day and a wild pitch that scored Shayla Smith The Black Knights then scored the deciding runs in the seventh by taking advantage of an Eagle error and a sacrifice fly by Alicyn Grete.Grete (1-1) notched the win in the circle for Army, giving up five hits and five runs - four earned - in six innings of work, walking four and striking out eight. Jolie Duong worked a scoreless seventh for her first win of the season. Ashleigh Morton (1-1) took the loss in relief for the Eagles, giving up three unearned runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings of work, walking one. Mekhia Freeman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace Georgia Southern offensively, while Wilson added three RBI.

"Today was a tougher day," Georgia Southern Head Softball Coach Kim Dean said. "It's a grind of a season. And on weekends when you're playing four or five games against good caliber teams, being able to come out prepared every day is not easy, it's something you need experience with. With us being young, we're going to have to learn that fast. But overall, I'm very happy with the weekend. Some of the things we did, we did exceptionally well. Some of the things didn't go in our favor are just kinda part of the game. I'm very impressed with our effort and just excited to move on to Mercer on Wednesday."