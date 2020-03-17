Eagle Soccer sets dates for summer camps

Georgia Southern Head Men's Soccer Coach John Murphy has announced the 2020 JMESA Summer Camp schedule. All five sessions will take place on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

"We are excited to announce our annual summer camp program for 2020." Coach Murphy said. "Each year, we host unique and affordable ways of connecting with the soccer community both near and far. Our camp programs are flexible and affordable, and we are proud of the quality of instruction, facilities and amenities that are offered. This is an excellent opportunity to learn from our coaching staff, as well as select guest coaches from the collegiate and professional ranks. We look forward to hosting campers from throughout the state, the southeast region and across the nation.

"The foundation of our JMESA program is a focus on individual coaching and skill development regardless of the age or level," Murphy said. "Technique development and match awareness is more important than ever in today's game and these programs are used to add to the athlete's growth and enjoyment of the game."

As well as providing a quality experience, we pride ourselves in keeping camp cost effective and flexible depending on families' budgets and personal schedules for all of our programs. Early drop-off/late pick up options are available for day camp, an airport shuttle from Savannah International for overnight campers as well as family and youth team discounts. Additionally, our convenient location allows parents and family members to enjoy local regional sites while their kids attend camp. Finally, the club or high school coach whos player attends any JMESA 2019 program will get one free admission to our fifth annual coaches' symposium to be held in this Fall. We are here to build the game in Southeast Georgia and beyond so we hope to see you this summer!

June 18, 2020: 4th Annual Goalkeeper Summer Summit

WHO: HIGH SCHOOL CO-ED (9th to 12th Grades)

Regardless of where you are looking to play in college, the JMESA Goalkeeper Summit is an excellent opportunity to develop as a player and receive further insights on what it takes to play at the collegiate level. The day will be broken up into three classroom sessions and three field sessions to add variety to the learning experience. Coach Murphy's goalkeeper methods have been utilized both here in the US and abroad at the highest levels of the game. While this is a one day event, it is being held in conjunction with our Overnight Elite Boy's Camp. The first 20 boys who sign up for the Elite Camp can attend the Goalkeeper Summit for free. DO NOT MISS OUT! Go to the website for more details….

June 18, 2020: 1st Annual Attacker's Summer Summit

WHO: HIGH SCHOOL CO-ED (9th to 12th Grades)

The JMESA Attacker's Summit is a concept that mirrors our successful Goalkeeper Summit. Regardless of your position, this is an excellent opportunity to develop your attacking skill set and receive further insights on what it takes to play at the college level. The day will be broken up into three classroom sessions and three field sessions to add variety to the learning experience. Modern soccer trends demand players who can create chances and score goals. While this is a one day event, it is being held in conjunction with our Overnight Elite Boy's Camp. The first 40 boys who sign up for the Elite Camp can attend the Attacker's Summit for free. DO NOT MISS OUT! Go to the website for more details….

June 19-21, 2020: Elite Overnight

WHO: Boys 9th to 12th Grades

This camp is for high school aged boys who are looking to play in the highest levels of the game in the club, high school, college and beyond. Coach Murphy and his staff will be joined by an international coaching staff with a background in player development and talent identification. Sessions will be balanced with match play in the evening. Our exceptional facilities, convenient location, proximity to Savannah/Hilton Head Airport (with free shuttle service) will attract players nationwide. Seven of our current Georgia Southern team were former campers at this event, and our staff use this as a legitimate recruiting opportunity. Amenities include camp evaluations and a match ticket for the June 20 USL-1 Tormenta vs Tucson FC match on campus! Go to the website for more details….

June 19-21, 2020: Pre-Academy Soccer Camp

WHO: Boys 6th to 8th Grades

This commuter program focuses on the young players in the greater South Georgia region and beyond. Coach Murphy and his staff will be joined by an international coaching staff with a background in player development and talent identification. Sessions will be balanced with match play in the evening. Top players may be brought up to play with the HS aged players in our Elite Camp. Amenities include a match ticket for the June 20 USL-1 Tormenta vs Tucson FC match on campus! Our exceptional facilities, convenient location, affordable cost and flexible format is made for today's motivated young player. Go to the website for more details….

July 20-24, 2020: Boy's and Girl's Soccer Day Camp

WHO: CO-ED 1st to 6th Grades

This unique camp allows us to combine our efforts with our women's soccer program! This popular program is designed to be both fun as well as educational. Players are grouped by both age and skill level so that each child is challenged, but not overwhelmed. We provide an enjoyable learning environment for all participants, from beginners to advanced. The first half of the day has a soccer focus, while the afternoon hours are filled with the RAC pool and fun activities. Our ultimate goal will always be to develop the child's soccer ability and love of the game. This will be the perfect opportunity for the young soccer player who wants to improve their skills and have some fun! LAST YEAR'S CAMP HAD OVER 75 PARTICIPANTS: DON'T MISS OUT THIS SUMMER. YOUR KIDS WILL LOVE IT!

Per NCAA rules, JMESA camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender).

Georgia Southern does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, handicap/disability or veteran status.

For more info go to https://jmeaglesocceracademy.totalcamps.com or contact us at gsumenssoccer@georgiasouthern.edu or 912-243-7810.