Eagle Men's Golf, Cross Country earn public recognition award

The NCAA released Tuesday its annual recipients of the Public Recognition Awards, which goes to the sports programs with an Academic Progress Rate in the top 10 percent of its respective sport, and the Georgia Southern men's golf and women's cross country program has received this impressive distinction.For the cross country team, it's the third straight year the program has been recognized. It's the second straight honor for the men's golf program.The APR is a scorecard that tracks classroom performance of Division I sports teams, and it takes into account eligibility and retention of student-athletes over a four-year period. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in each sport. Teams must meet a certain academic threshold to qualify for the postseason, and they also can face penalties for continued low academic performance. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

Multi-year APRs for all Division I sports teams, including the teams receiving public recognition, will be announced on May 19. That announcement also will include APR penalties for low-performing teams, teams subject to postseason ineligibility and head coach APRs.