Eagle Football season ticket renewal deadline pushed back

First and foremost, we trust that you and your families are healthy, safe, and doing what you can to help ensure the health and safety of those around you as well. Our primary concern is that you and your loved ones remain safe.



Like many organizations around the country, the Georgia Southern Athletics Department is facing an unprecedented situation, and in light of that, we are writing to inform our fans of the department's plans to make adjustments to the Athletic Foundation and football season ticket timelines that were in place prior to the emergence of COVID-19.



Originally, the football season ticket renewal deadline was set for March 31, 2020. However, due to concern for you and our staff, the deadline is being pushed back to April 30, 2020. The deadline to fulfill any Eagle Fund pledges associated with football tickets will also be pushed back one month to July 31, 2020. These new deadlines will provide additional time for all stakeholders to adjust their timeline while still allowing for all ticket and seat allocation processes to be completed by the start of the 2020 football season. Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding what happens next, there are several factors at play that require the department to hold an April 30 deadline, much of which is detailed below.



There is no perfect way to work through the challenges, and we know we are unable to make this situation perfect for everyone. Rather than keep our decision-making process in the dark, we felt it would be best to be as transparent as possible with you and encourage you to make the best decision for you and your family during these confusing times.



Beginning now, and with no set end date, the Georgia Southern Athletics Ticket Office and Athletic Foundation offices will be open virtually. We understand this is an inconvenience for some of our fans and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.



Our Athletic Foundation representatives and Ticket Sales Representatives will be able to assist you by phone or email at the contact points listed below during office hours which are typically Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but may be more limited during this situation. If anything changes, times will be adjusted online on GSEagles.com. We will be checking voicemails periodically throughout the day and will respond to you within the next business day. For more immediate responses, please email our team.



Ticket Office

Phone: Toll-Free 800-GSU-WINS

Email: Tickets@GeorgiaSouthern.edu



Thank you to each of you that have already renewed or ordered new tickets and made contributions to the Athletic Fund. An investment in Georgia Southern Athletics and our student-athletes is a foundation for our leadership, staff, and student-athletes to stand on as we continue to strive for "Rings, Diplomas & Leaders" and navigate this challenge together.