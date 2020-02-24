Eagle Baseball swept by ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Georgia Southern baseball dropped the final two games against No. 21 ECU in Sunday's double header. The Eagles fall to (3-4) on the season, while the Pirates improve to (6-1).In game one of the double header ECU jumped out to an early 2-0, scoring twice in the bottom of the first for the second game in a row. ECU added a third run in the bottom of the second when Ryder Giles doubled down the line in left. Braden Hays went six innings for the Eagles allowing three runs, on six hits and striking out two. Jacob Parker came on in releif allowing just one hit over the next two innings.The Eagles rallied late in the first game, scoring in the top of the fifth on a bases loaded hit by pitch. Mason McWhorter picked up an RBI on the play and drove in the first run for Georgia Southern this weekend. In the eighth the Eagles put together a string of hits, loading the bases and scoring on a Parker Biederer single to center field.In game two of the double header, ECU jumped out to another early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. The ECU defense limited the damage in both the first and third innings, stranding runners at second and third. In the bottom of the third ECU's Connor Norby singled through the right side to score Alec Burleson from third. The Pirates would take a 10-0 lead after the third inning, putting up six runs in the frame.

In the sixth inning the Eagles finally got on the board, when Chandler Davis pinch-hit for Noah Searcy. Davis hit a shot off the scoreboard in right center to cut the ECU lead to 10-1. Davis added to his sucessful day with a single to left in the seventh to score the second run for the Eagles.