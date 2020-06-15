Chris Davis named new Deputy Athletic Director

Georgia Southern Athletics on Monday announced that Chris Davis has been hired as its new Deputy Athletic Director.







A veteran leader with over 15 years of experience at the college level, Chris Davis will have a major role in several different areas with the department, including Georgia Southern Sports Properties, development, game operations, facility and equipment room oversight, human resources, sport supervision of football as well as licensing of the Eagle brand.





Davis came to Statesboro after four years at Auburn (May 2016-June 2020). There, he served as the vice president/general manager of Auburn Sports Properties, a division of Fox Sports College Properties for Auburn Athletics. Davis helped increase revenue year over year for all four years with regional, statewide and local corporate partners, overseeing the largest percentage growth in the history of the Auburn Athletics Corporate Partnership MMR team. Under his leadership and guidance, the Auburn Sports Network team delivered a first-class product to a worldwide audience across multiple platforms.





Prior to his second stint on The Plains, Davis was the general manager for Nebraska IMG Sports Marketing and the Husker IMG Sports Network from July 2015 to May 2016, helping increase revenue to continue to grow the Husker brand.





From 2009 to 2015, Davis worked for the Auburn IMG Sports Marketing and ISP Sport Network, first serving first as the assistant general manager before being promoted to associate general manager.





He also previously worked for Marshall Thundering Herd ISP Sports Network from 2008 to 2009 as the senior account executive, and the branch manager for the Enterprise Rent-A-Car company in Coconut Creek, Florida.





A native of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Davis graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business management in 2003. He began his career in college athletics as a sports marketing associate upon completing his undergraduate degree at Miami, working with re-branding of the official marks and logos and developing marketing plans for several assigned sports. He also served as the school’s mascot, Sebastian the Ibis, all four years while in Coral Gables.