Buffalo Bills draft Bass

Former Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass

was was selected Saturday on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bass, a native of Irmo, South Carolina, went in the sixth round round to the Buffalo Bills, who took him with the 188th overall pick.Bass was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection and was named an All-American in 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking. Bass made 114 PATs and 54 field goals in his career with a long of 50 yards. As a senior, he set a new school record with 20 made field goals. He participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl and also participated in the NFL Combine."In Tyler Bass , you're going to get a guy that's obviously a hard worker, who loves what he does and is clutch," said Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford . "He's a guy that is ready for every moment and he's a guy you can send out there whether it's the last kick of the game or the first kick of the game and he treats it the same.Tyler is a very focused individual who is mentally strong and is very confident in what he does. Buffalo is getting a great Georgia Southern man in Tyler Bass ."• Bass becomes the 15th Georgia Southern football player ever taken in the NFL Draft.• He is the second kicker in program history to be selected (Tim Foley, 1988).• Prior to Saturday, the last player to be drafted out of Georgia Southern was linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (5th Round; Kansas City) in 2017. Kindle Vildor was selected in the fifth round Saturday.• Bass joins former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons) currently playing in the NFL.• Bass is the first GS player to be chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft.• With Kindle Vildor's selection in the fifth round, it marks just the third time in program history the Eagles have had two players taken in the same draft.

• Bass is the third Eagle player ever taken in the sixth round (Adrian Peterson, 2002; David Young, 2003).