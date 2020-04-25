Buffalo Bills draft Bass

Former Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass
was selected Saturday on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bass, a native of Irmo, South Carolina, went in the sixth round round to the Buffalo Bills, who took him with the 188th overall pick.
Bass was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection and was named an All-American in 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking. Bass made 114 PATs and 54 field goals in his career with a long of 50 yards. As a senior, he set a new school record with 20 made field goals. He participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl and also participated in the NFL Combine.
"In Tyler Bass, you're going to get a guy that's obviously a hard worker, who loves what he does and is clutch," said Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford. "He's a guy that is ready for every moment and he's a guy you can send out there whether it's the last kick of the game or the first kick of the game and he treats it the same.Tyler is a very focused individual who is mentally strong and is very confident in what he does. Buffalo is getting a great Georgia Southern man in Tyler Bass."
Draft Notes:
• Bass becomes the 15th Georgia Southern football player ever taken in the NFL Draft.
• He is the second kicker in program history to be selected (Tim Foley, 1988).
• Prior to Saturday, the last player to be drafted out of Georgia Southern was linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (5th Round; Kansas City) in 2017. Kindle Vildor was selected in the fifth round Saturday.
• Bass joins former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons) currently playing in the NFL.
• Bass is the first GS player to be chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft.
• With Kindle Vildor's selection in the fifth round, it marks just the third time in program history the Eagles have had two players taken in the same draft.
• Bass is the third Eagle player ever taken in the sixth round (Adrian Peterson, 2002; David Young, 2003).