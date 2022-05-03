Braves' Kaminski provides sountrack for GS Baseball

Last month J.I. Clements Stadium got a visit from the Atlanta Braves' Word Series trophy. This weekend the man that plays the music fans at Truist Park have grown to love brought his talents to Statesboro.







Matthew Kaminski has been the organist for the Atlanta Braves since 2009 and has been lauded for providing a game-within-the-game experience for Braves fans with his often witty walk-up songs for the opposing team.





For the past 11 years Kaminski has made quite a few trips to Athens during the Braves' road trips playing for the UGA baseball and softball teams. Most recently the Georgia State grad has ventured to other college towns throughout the state including his first trip to Statesboro this past weekend.





“Georgia Southern contacted me back in October and I’m so glad it worked out,” said Kaminski. “I’ve passed by driving down I-16 but this is my first time in Statesboro. I ate at a few places in town including Bites which I really liked. I love the ballpark here and the fact that the parking is close.”





With most baseball teams already having walk-up music for the home team, Kaminski is typically heard in breaks in the action, between innings and most notably when the opposing team comes up to bat. With a wealth of musical knowledge, Kaminski can usually pick out a few songs based on the players’ first or last names.





“I usually get to the park a few hours before the game and look at the starting lineups,” said Kaminski. “I then try and mix up some songs to play for their walk-up music. This weekend with Coastal Carolina I found a few pretty easy ones as names like White, Brown and Lucky. You have ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ or ‘White Christmas’, and then ‘Brown Eyed Girl' and the Charlie Brown theme. For Lucky there are all kinds of songs including ‘Get Lucky’.”





When stuck on a name, Kaminski can always go with their jersey number like playing U2’s "One" or "The Edge of 17". There were a couple others that may have stumped some fans like the theme from "Full House" which was played when Chanticleer catcher Tanner Garrison came to bat.





“TV theme songs are usually a big hit and the Tanners were the family on Full House,” said Kaminsky. “There was also a player for Coastal named Guangorena and I used 'Marcarena' and another guy name Rowen and I used 'Row, Row, Row Your Boat.'”





In Atlanta Kaminski often lets the fans help him come up with the music for the opposing team as he is a popular follow on Twitter.





“A lot of my song selections for the Braves games come from the fans,” said Kaminski. “I ask the fans for their thoughts and often times I just pick from their suggestions. I want the fans to be a part of what we do at the Braves game.”





Last year was unbelievable for many Braves fans, and for Kaminski being a part of it all was like a dream come true.





“It was so crazy last year,” said Kaminski. “Having all those eyes and ears listening to me throughout the playoffs and the World Series was so much fun. Just the whole atmosphere around Truist Park and the whole Battery area was electric. It did pose some problems and long days as trying to get in and out of there made for some 12-to-13-hour days.”





Kaminski is always up for fan feedback and you can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @bravesorganist.