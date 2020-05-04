Benko pens letter to Eagle fans

I hope this note finds you and your families safe and healthy. The past several weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every American in many different ways. As each day brings its challenges, we continue to pray for our first responders and those who have been affected by this worldwide pandemic.







Despite these headwinds our country is facing, my first month on the job has exceeded all of my expectations. Everyone in Eagle Nation has embraced my family and me with open arms. The strength of Eagle Nation is its people — and I have thoroughly enjoyed connecting with so many individuals whose passion for this school is unmatched. The tradition of Georgia Southern speaks for itself. I am reminded of this tradition every morning as I have the pleasure of driving by Sweetheart Circle and through campus. I have also had the good fortune of learning more about Coach Erk Russell, Beautiful Eagle Creek, the Yellow School Buses, and what it means to be "True Blue." Georgia Southern is a special place built by special people.





Our student-athletes continue to show tremendous perseverance and determination – everyone in Eagle Nation should be proud of these young men and women. Each has faced adversity this spring, and while challenging, our coaches and student-athletes have rallied to finish the semester strong. Please join me in congratulating several of our student-athletes who will take part in virtual commencement ceremonies this Friday and Saturday.





I am also pleased that through budget reallocations and fundraising efforts, we will be able to cover scholarships for our senior spring student-athletes to return for another year. We currently have 14 student-athletes who have committed to return. Eagle Nation — we have a lot to be proud of!





In closing, it is a tremendous honor to serve alongside our president, Dr. Kyle Marrero, and his leadership team. Dr. Marrero is the true epitome of a servant leader, and we are all blessed that he is leading our University during this pandemic. Georgia Southern's best days are ahead! Thank you for all you continue to do to support this great University!





Hail Southern!

GATA!





— Jared Benko