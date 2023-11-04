Georgia High School Football Scores

Portal 36, Jenkins County 34, OT
Bulloch Academy 22, Pinewood Christian 16
Statesboro 35, Jenkins 0
Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14
ACE Charter 30, William Henry Spencer High School 27
Adairsville 28, Coahulla Creek 21
Alcovy 38, Rockdale County 0
Appling County 50, Brantley County 14
Arabia Mountain 24, Tucker 23, OT
Athens Academy 59, East Jackson 21
Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6
Baldwin 22, Griffin 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 27, George Walton 12
Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0
Bowdon 63, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Bremen 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Brooks County 33, Pelham 7
Brookstone 48, Heritage School 7
Brookwood 22, South Gwinnett 21
Bryan County 50, Claxton 0
Buford 67, Central Gwinnett 0
Butler 44, T.W. Josey 0
Cambridge 35, North Springs 14
Camden County 34, Lowndes 23
Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7
Central-Carrollton 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Chapel Hill 23, Villa Rica 6
Chattahoochee County 33, Central-Talbotton 6
Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 8
Clarke Central 46, Winder-Barrow 21
Coffee 28, Ware County 5
Collins Hill 31, Dacula 12
Colquitt County 35, Richmond Hill 3
Cook 31, Worth County 28
Creekside 49, Banneker 6
Decatur 24, MLK Jr. 6
Douglas County 30, South Paulding 7
Druid Hills 49, Stone Mountain 0
Dublin 41, Swainsboro 20
East Coweta 47, Pebblebrook 46, OT
East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39
Effingham County 31, Brunswick 28
Emanuel County Institute 42, Montgomery County 6
Evans 35, South Effingham 20
Fannin County 41, Haralson County 14
Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 6
Flowery Branch 48, Heritage-Conyers 35
Frederica 49, St. Andrew's 13
Gainesville 28, Jackson County 0
Glynn Academy 50, Lakeside-Evans 7
Grayson 41, Parkview 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Centennial 7
Greenbrier 32, Bradwell Institute 29
Greene County 20, Washington-Wilkes 10
Habersham Central 35, Shiloh 16
Hampton 28, Luella 14
Harris County 14, McIntosh 6
Hebron Christian Academy 37, Stephens County 6
Holy Innocents' 38, Hapeville 23
Houston County 42, Veterans 0
Hughes 56, Paulding County 9
Irwin County 26, Bacon County 14
Jeff Davis 21, Americus Sumter 0
Johnson County 41, Hancock Central 14
Jones County 41, Union Grove 7
Jonesboro 36, Lovejoy 30
Kell 48, Chattahoochee 0
LaFayette 21, Ridgeland 0
LaGrange 23, Troup County 7
Lake Oconee 55, Piedmont 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0
Lamar County 45, Heard County 28
Laney 50, Glenn Hills 0
Lanier County 32, Charlton County 28
Lee County 65, Tift County 14
Lincoln County 42, Towns County 7
Lovett 33, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Lumpkin County 42, West Hall 7
Madison County 70, East Hall 37
Marist 42, Riverwood 6
Mary Persons 56, Pike County 7
Mays 30, Lithia Springs 0
McEachern 38, Hillgrove 0
Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 26
Metter 30, Screven County 17
Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9
Mill Creek 33, Mountain View 7
Milton 37, Lambert 16
Monroe Area 23, Hart County 14
Morgan County 35, Harlem 21
Mount Vernon 57, St. Francis 26
Mount de Sales 45, Athens Christian 14
Newton 47, Archer 14
North Cobb 31, Osborne 7
North Forsyth 42, Apalachee 13
North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7
North Paulding 35, Marietta 27
Northeast-Macon 37, Rutland 7
Northgate 52, Drew 13
Oglethorpe County 35, Monticello 28
Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Peach County 43, Jackson 0
Peachtree Ridge 42, Duluth 7
Pepperell 45, Coosa 28
Perry 55, West Laurens 7
Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 0
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Social Circle 3
Providence Christian 55, Banks County 14
Ringgold 21, Gordon Lee 7
River Ridge 50, Allatoona 29
Rockmart 59, North Murray 7
Rome 65, Etowah 0
Roswell 52, Alpharetta 13
Sandy Creek 22, Douglass 21
Savannah Christian Prep 63, Liberty County 21
Savannah Country Day 68, Groves 14
Schley County 63, Greenville 32
Seminole County 21, Miller County 0
Sequoyah 49, Woodstock 14
Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southwest Macon 37, Central-Macon 0
Sprayberry 45, Pope 21
St. Pius X 55, South Cobb 13
Starr's Mill 24, Whitewater 10
Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32
Temple 62, Crawford County 20
Therrell 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Thomas County Central 31, Northside-Warner Robins 16
Thomson 63, Westside-Augusta 6
Tiftarea 34, Terrell Academy 14
Toombs County 31, Vidalia 14
Treutlen 20, Telfair County 12
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 41, Fayette County 6
Trion 42, Darlington 14
Turner County 36, Atkinson County 15
Valwood 77, Brookwood School 42
Walker 26, Pinecrest 14
Walnut Grove 25, Chestatee 8
Walton 42, Wheeler 16
Warner Robins 51, Locust Grove 21
Wesleyan 42, Pickens 20
West Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 13
Westlake 35, Campbell 0
Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14
Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21
White County 35, Gilmer 28
Whitefield Academy 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 21
Woodward Academy 45, Forest Park 6
NCISAA Playoffs=
11-Man D1=
Quarterfinals=
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 6