Georgia High School Football Scores
Portal beats Jenkins County in OT, 36-34, wins Region 3-AII title; Statesboro defeats Jenkins, 35-0, to earn playoff berth; BA beats Pinewood, 22-16, for 10-0 regular season mark
GHSA

Portal 36, Jenkins County 34, OT

Bulloch Academy 22, Pinewood Christian 16

Statesboro 35, Jenkins 0

Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14




ACE Charter 30, William Henry Spencer High School 27

Adairsville 28, Coahulla Creek 21

Alcovy 38, Rockdale County 0

Appling County 50, Brantley County 14

Arabia Mountain 24, Tucker 23, OT

Athens Academy 59, East Jackson 21

Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6

Baldwin 22, Griffin 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 27, George Walton 12

Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0

Bowdon 63, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

Bremen 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Brooks County 33, Pelham 7

Brookstone 48, Heritage School 7

Brookwood 22, South Gwinnett 21

Bryan County 50, Claxton 0

Buford 67, Central Gwinnett 0

Butler 44, T.W. Josey 0

Cambridge 35, North Springs 14

Camden County 34, Lowndes 23

Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7

Central-Carrollton 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Chapel Hill 23, Villa Rica 6

Chattahoochee County 33, Central-Talbotton 6

Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 8

Clarke Central 46, Winder-Barrow 21

Coffee 28, Ware County 5

Collins Hill 31, Dacula 12

Colquitt County 35, Richmond Hill 3

Cook 31, Worth County 28

Creekside 49, Banneker 6

Decatur 24, MLK Jr. 6

Douglas County 30, South Paulding 7

Druid Hills 49, Stone Mountain 0

Dublin 41, Swainsboro 20

East Coweta 47, Pebblebrook 46, OT

East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39

Effingham County 31, Brunswick 28

Emanuel County Institute 42, Montgomery County 6

Evans 35, South Effingham 20

Fannin County 41, Haralson County 14

Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 6

Flowery Branch 48, Heritage-Conyers 35

Frederica 49, St. Andrew's 13

Gainesville 28, Jackson County 0

Glynn Academy 50, Lakeside-Evans 7

Grayson 41, Parkview 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Centennial 7

Greenbrier 32, Bradwell Institute 29

Greene County 20, Washington-Wilkes 10

Habersham Central 35, Shiloh 16

Hampton 28, Luella 14

Harris County 14, McIntosh 6

Hebron Christian Academy 37, Stephens County 6

Holy Innocents' 38, Hapeville 23

Houston County 42, Veterans 0

Hughes 56, Paulding County 9

Irwin County 26, Bacon County 14

Jeff Davis 21, Americus Sumter 0

Johnson County 41, Hancock Central 14

Jones County 41, Union Grove 7

Jonesboro 36, Lovejoy 30

Kell 48, Chattahoochee 0

LaFayette 21, Ridgeland 0

LaGrange 23, Troup County 7

Lake Oconee 55, Piedmont 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0

Lamar County 45, Heard County 28

Laney 50, Glenn Hills 0

Lanier County 32, Charlton County 28

Lee County 65, Tift County 14

Lincoln County 42, Towns County 7

Lovett 33, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Lumpkin County 42, West Hall 7

Madison County 70, East Hall 37

Marist 42, Riverwood 6

Mary Persons 56, Pike County 7

Mays 30, Lithia Springs 0

McEachern 38, Hillgrove 0

Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 26

Metter 30, Screven County 17

Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9

Mill Creek 33, Mountain View 7

Milton 37, Lambert 16

Monroe Area 23, Hart County 14

Morgan County 35, Harlem 21

Mount Vernon 57, St. Francis 26

Mount de Sales 45, Athens Christian 14

Newton 47, Archer 14

North Cobb 31, Osborne 7

North Forsyth 42, Apalachee 13

North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7

North Paulding 35, Marietta 27

Northeast-Macon 37, Rutland 7

Northgate 52, Drew 13

Oglethorpe County 35, Monticello 28

Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Peach County 43, Jackson 0

Peachtree Ridge 42, Duluth 7

Pepperell 45, Coosa 28

Perry 55, West Laurens 7

Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 0

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Social Circle 3

Providence Christian 55, Banks County 14

Ringgold 21, Gordon Lee 7

River Ridge 50, Allatoona 29

Rockmart 59, North Murray 7

Rome 65, Etowah 0

Roswell 52, Alpharetta 13

Sandy Creek 22, Douglass 21

Savannah Christian Prep 63, Liberty County 21

Savannah Country Day 68, Groves 14

Schley County 63, Greenville 32

Seminole County 21, Miller County 0

Sequoyah 49, Woodstock 14

Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0

Southwest Macon 37, Central-Macon 0

Sprayberry 45, Pope 21

St. Pius X 55, South Cobb 13

Starr's Mill 24, Whitewater 10

Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32

Temple 62, Crawford County 20

Therrell 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Thomas County Central 31, Northside-Warner Robins 16

Thomson 63, Westside-Augusta 6

Tiftarea 34, Terrell Academy 14

Toombs County 31, Vidalia 14

Treutlen 20, Telfair County 12

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 41, Fayette County 6

Trion 42, Darlington 14

Turner County 36, Atkinson County 15

Valwood 77, Brookwood School 42

Walker 26, Pinecrest 14

Walnut Grove 25, Chestatee 8

Walton 42, Wheeler 16

Warner Robins 51, Locust Grove 21

Wesleyan 42, Pickens 20

West Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 13

Westlake 35, Campbell 0

Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14

Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21

White County 35, Gilmer 28

Whitefield Academy 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 21

Woodward Academy 45, Forest Park 6

NCISAA Playoffs=

11-Man D1=

Quarterfinals=

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 6