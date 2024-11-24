Gators win first state title since 1997 with 14-10 win over FPD

The Bulloch Academy Gators finished off the first perfect season in football history and claimed their first state championship since 1997 as they came from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off First Presbyterian Day 14-10 to finish the season 12-0.

Trailing 10-7 with just over six minutes to play, Shamar Jenkins took off around the far sidelines for a seven-yard touchdown to put the Gators up 14-10.

The defense came up with a pair of interceptions to clinch the game. Spencer Galo picked off a Major Simmons pass with just over four minutes to play and then Ike Hubbard came through with his second interception of the game to seal the deal with under two minutes left.

“This group of kids just keep fighting and I am so proud of them,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “Our offense helped get us here, but our defense got it done tonight. That group doesn’t get enough credit. They only gave up seven points a game all year and came through with three turnovers tonight.”

The Gators had a couple chances for points in the first half but failed to get in the end zone. On their initial drive BA had second and goal from the six-yard line. They would get pushed back to the eight but failed on a fourth down conversion. In the second quarter the Gators would go for it on fourth and three from the 19-yard line and a pass from Sam Hubbard to William Polk was broken up in the end zone.

The Gator defense shut down the Viking offense in the first half and did not allow them past midfield. Hubbard came through with an interception on the final play of the half and the two teams went into the half scoreless.

The Vikings made some adjustments and came out moving the ball in the third quarter. A long, sustained drive was capped off as quarterback Major Simmons scored on a one-yard dive for a 7-0 lead, which would be the first time the Gators trailed a game in the second half all season.

The Gators came right back as Shamar Jenkins reeled off a 55-yard run inside the Viking 20-yard line. Jenkins then went in from nine-yards out tying the game at 7-7.

FPD managed to get the ball to the Gator three-yard line on a pass from Simmons to Breck Griffin. Griffin appeared to fumble and the ball was recovered by Billy Crider. He was ruled him down at the three. The Gator defense held from their and the Vikings had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Dominic Economopoulos, as they took a 10-7 lead early in the fourth.

The Gators marched right back. Sam Hubbard took off up the middle on a 33-yard run, and Jenkins capped the drive, scoring from nine-yards out with six minutes to play.

“We go down 7-0 and we answer on the next drive,” Phillips said. “We were able to hold them to three points when they got inside the five-yard line and then we scored again. We did a great job of answering when they were able to get on the board.”

With families pouring onto the field and the celebration going on, Phillips reflected on the journey and the significance of winning a state championship for the first time in over 25 years.

“We tell our kids this all the time,” Phillips said. “The only times you’ll get these great emotional times like these under the lights are when you have kids or get married. What these kids are feeling now is not going to be matched in college or even in the pros if they were able to get that far. You can talk to people who have played at every level and they will tell you the same thing. We tell them to never take these things for granted, come out here and leave it all on the field, and they did that tonight.”



