Eagles add more to 2026 roster with February signing class

The Georgia Southern football team has finalized their 2026 recruiting class with a total of 44 players.

The Eagles signed 24 out of the transfer portal (22 on Wednesday) and added one high school signee to go along with 19 high school players, who signed in December.

“I feel like you build your staff first, and then you put the pieces of the puzzle around that,” said coach Clay Helton. “Having a large senior class and some attrition through the transfer portal, we had some major needs we had to fill. We lost five key starters from our skill group and I think we did a good job of filling those needs as well as continuing to build depth on both sides of the ball.”

Helton and his staff were able to land at least six players who were four-star recruits coming out of high school. Among them are Mo Clipper (OL – Charlotte), Gregory Delaine (DB – Syracuse), Alex Taylor (WR – North Carolina), Andre Greene (WR – Virginia), (Max Johnson (QB – North Carolina) and Kam Mikell (WR – Colorado).

“I can’t thank our administration enough for their help,” Helton said. “Our funding went up nearly four times, so our donors played a huge role in helping us with NIL. I appreciate the resources we are getting as well as our football program. There is a lot of money out there and we got some guys who were getting P-4 offers. I think seeing somebody like Cam Brown come here and put up staggering numbers it is enticing to other guys out there who feel they can produce here as well as just our overall culture here.”

Mikell was ranked as one of the top 20 players in the country his senior year at Statesboro High before spending the last two years at Colorado. Meanwhile North Carolina-transfer quarterback Johnson has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 49 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

“With Kam, we have been recruiting him since his sophomore year of high school,” Helton said. “You and I stood there together on the sidelines at Statesboro High and saw first-hand the kind of explosive player he is and we are so happy we finally landed him. With Max it’s an awesome opportunity for him and us. We lost J.C. and he had one year left, Max has one year left and some great experience and I think he felt this was the perfect place to wrap up his collegiate career and get some film together to make a run at the NFL.”

The Eagles will now continue to prep for spring ball in March and Helton has some goals he would like to accomplish between now and then and other milestones he’d like to hit this spring.

“You can’t assume that everyone here knows our culture,” Helton said. “That is what we are doing right now is building our culture. We were out there this morning at 6:00 a.m. establishing toughness, the discipline, the accountability and brotherhood. In the spring it’s time to put in the scheme and that starts in late February with walk throughs and then in March we are on the field going hard and it is so valuable.”





Georgia Southern Football February Signee and Transfers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. State High School/Last

Diego Aviles ILB 6-3 230 Virginia Wingate

Jack Berquist TE 6-3 215 Florida Ponte Vedra HS

O'Marion Brown DL 6-3 305 Georgia Wofford

Anthony Bynum OLB 6-3 260 Georgia Middle Tennessee

Mo Clipper Jr. OL 6-5 315 Georgia Charlotte

Festus Davies OLB 6-3 230 Georgia West Georgia

Greg Delaine DB 6-0 180 Florida Syracuse

Blake Ford K 6-1 225 Texas North Texas

Chason Glenn LS 6-2 240 Georgia Georgia Military

Andre Greene Jr. WR 6-2 200 Virginia Virginia

Ashton Hollins WR 6-5 190 Alabama Illinois

Max Johnson QB 6-5 225 Georgia North Carolina

Noble Johnson WR 6-3 210 Texas Arizona State

Jakyri Jones DB 5-10 190 Georgia Southeastern Louisiana

Cam King WR 6-1 195 Florida Auburn

Noah Mangham DB 5-11 190 Texas Abilene Christian

Aidan McCowan DB 6-0 175 Texas Nicholls

Kam Mikell WR 6-2 195 Georgia Colorado

Rashon Myles Jr. ILB 6-1 220 Indiana Abilene Christian

Cole Norred OL 6-3 280 Georgia East Tennessee State

King Phillips WR 6-3 185 New York Texas A&M Kingsville

Josh Raymond OL 6-4 300 Florida Florida State

Aaron Sears DB 5-10 180 Texas Stephen F. Austin

Alex Taylor WR 6-2 195 N.C. North Carolina

Tyrese Woodgett RB 5-10 190 Georgia Georgia Military



