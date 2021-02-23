Obituary - William Clifford Thomas III

William Clifford Thomas III, age 84, of Douglas, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his residence.Mr. Thomas was born on January 16, 1937, in Bulloch County, Georgia, the son of the late William Clifford Thomas Jr. and Lois Carter Thomas.Mr. Thomas retired from the State of Georgia Department of Agriculture, a graduate of University of Georgia with an agricultural engineering degree, a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Carter Thomas.Survivors include his wife, Beverly M. Thomas of Douglas, Ga.; two daughters, Olivia Durden (Russell) of Douglas, Ga.; and Angelia Rucker (Brent) of Douglas, Ga.; son, Bill Thomas (Stephanie) of Riverview, Fla.; sister, Margie Hendley of Statesboro, Ga.; seven grandchildren, J.B. Rucker of Douglas, Ga.; Dustin Rucker (Danyel) of Lake Park, Fla.; Brittany Wooten (Kelvin) of Denton, Ga.; Casey Clark (Will) of Douglas, Ga.; Rusty Durden (Melanie) of Blairsville, Ga.; Matthew Thomas, USCG of Cuba, Jack Thomas of Riverview, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Kalli Wooten, Kinsley Wooten, Madisyn Rucker, Maci Rucker, Walker Clark, Margot Durden, Reid Rucker; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February, 20, 2021, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Walter James officiating. Interment followed at 4 p.m. at Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, Georgia.Pallbearers were J.B. Rucker, Dustin Rucker, Rusty Durden, Jack Thomas, Kelvin Wooten, David Lott and Jason Hendley.Musical selections were “Beulah Land” and “Anchor Holds,” sung by Matt Rutland. Carolyn Wright played prelude and postlude music. David Brinson sang “Beulah Land” at the graveside.Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org.Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, GA is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



