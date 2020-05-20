Obituary - Todd Everett Canady

Todd Everett Canady, 54, passed suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.He was a man loved by many for his comical need to be obsessively on time and gruff, yet with a selfless attitude for all in need. Known for his love of flight, cars, beer and bows, he was forever creating something, be it a building schematic or a new model X-wing. He was a craftsman at heart with meticulous care given to everything he had a hand in forming from dog beds to relationships, especially with those of his wife, two daughters and many friends.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alethia R. Morris Canady (50); their two daughters, Marena R. Canady (26) and Rachel A. Canady (23); and his youngest brother, Trey E. Canady.Todd gained his wings and joined his older brother, Troy E. Canady; and parents, Jake E. Canady and Peggie J. Colbert Canady, at the pearly white gates.He profoundly touched the lives of all he came in contact with and will be sorely missed.Even though we cannot gather now to celebrate Todd Canady's life, rest assured we will. He would want that. Until that time, if you could, on Saturday evening, May 23, raise a glass and give a toast to him wherever you are.In lieu of flowers, Todd’s family suggests remembrances be made to Hemophilia of Georgia, Development Department, 8800 Roswell Road Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30350; or www.hemophilia.eresources.ws/fundraising/donate.asp.To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



