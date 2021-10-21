Obituary - Tenneia Lynnett “Lady” Mincey

Tenneia Lynnett “Lady” Mincey made her heavenly transition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Austin, Texas, on October 11, 2021.She was a native of Statesboro, Georgia, born on November 15, 1977, to James Adam Mincey and Arva Lynn Mincey.She attended the Bulloch County Public Schools and was a 1996 graduate of Statesboro High School.She later went on to join the United States Army, where she served her country for five years as a computer/detection systems repair specialist. During her service time, she completed two duty tours in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned several accolades.She was honorably discharged in 2006, but remained in the Army Reserves until 2010.She was employed by the Texas Workforce Commission as a grants specialist.She completed her Bachelors of Business Management at Shorter University in 2012 and was enrolled in Austin Community College pursuing her associates of psychology degree at the time of her passing.She was a member of Tree of Life Church in Pflugerville, Texas.She leaves to cherish many beautiful memories: her father and mother, James Adam Mincey and Arva Lynn Mincey of Atlanta, Georgia; her siblings, Marvin Mincey (Bonita) of Atlanta, Georgia; Katara Scott (Tony) of Collins, Georgia; Mario Mincey (Cassadi) of Austin, Texas; Angela Mincey of Austin, Texas; Jeremy Mincey (Markevia) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Justin Mincey of Atlanta, Georgia. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, whom she so adored, Angel, Darien, D’Angelo, Brianna, Justin, Kaliah, Jermani, Taylor, Journi, Zachariah, Jeremiah and Aubrey, who affectionately called her “Auntie Nett Nett”, to cherish many memories, along with a host of paternal and maternal aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, Statesboro Mission Outreach, 20597 U.S. Highway 301 North, Statesboro. Interment: Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with military honors.Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407; (912) 964-4336.Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com.Statesboro Herald, October 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



