Obituary - Sarah Maxine (McBride) Sego

BLOOMINGDALE -- Sarah Maxine (McBride) Sego, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 17th, at her home in Bloomingdale, Ga.Maxine was born in Statesboro to the late Charles Wilbur McBride Sr. and Lillian (Waters) McBride.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Sego; children, Kandice Sego of Savannah, Ga.; Michael Sego Jr. (daughter-in-law, Abby) of Daphne, Ala.; five grandchildren, Lilli, Jessi, Tommy, Johnny and little Michael); a brother, Larry McBride; sisters, Mary McBride and Martha Taylor; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and numerous other relatives.Maxine was a devoted and loving wife, a caring mom, an adoring grandmother, a wonderful sister and a good friend to many. She was funny, smart, quick-witted and curious.Maxine will be remembered for her love of family, her sense of humor and her kind heart. She made a difference.The service will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Pawsabilities, an animal rescue non-profit, at https://pawsibilitiesnv.org.




