Obituary - Sandra Helen Rakestraw

STATESBORO, Ga. – Surrounded by her family, Sandra “Sandy” Rakestraw of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

Sandy was born in New Orleans, La., to the late John Arthur "Jack" Schilling and Anna Berry Fant Schilling.

She spent her early years in Wiggins, Miss., and graduated from Stone County High School in 1963.

It was in Wiggins that she developed a love of animals and a special fondness for horses.

Sandy cherished her childhood memories and the many adventures she shared with her dear friends in Wiggins.

Sandy received an AA degree from Stephens College, where she met her best friend and developed a worldview that included both environmental awareness and social responsibility. She went on to earn degrees in education from Auburn University, the University of Southern Mississippi and Georgia Southern University.

She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

While attending the University of Georgia, Sandy met her husband, Jim Rakestraw. They were married on June 7, 1975.

Sandy taught multiple elementary grades in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Monroe, Ga.; Eudora, Kan.; and De Soto, Kan. She spent the final years of her teaching career in Statesboro, Ga., at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and Langston Chapel Elementary School.

At Marvin Pittman, she served as leader of the Math Team and was chosen Teacher of the Year in 1988-89. Devoted to the education of her students, Sandy was keenly attentive to their broader interests and to the lives of each of them, giving freely of her time and resources.

Sandy was an active member and former president of the Evergreen Garden Club and found continual wonder in nature, instilling in her students and her own children a strong appreciation of the outdoors. She believed all creatures deserve respect, regardless of their hierarchy in nature. An animal rescuer, Sandy adopted many creatures throughout her life. Among them were a snake her father brought home in a matchbox, a flying squirrel, a goat, a cat and several dogs. To Sandy, each of them was worthy of life and a safe home.

A true humanitarian, Sandy was active in her community. She supported the local food bank and volunteered at Worn Threads, Meals on Wheels and Christmas in Bulloch. Sandy also looked beyond her own community and found ways to support global humanitarian needs.

An avid and competitive mahjong player, Sandy loved her small group of fellow mahjong enthusiasts who, in turn, enjoyed her compassionate, tenderhearted and funny disposition.

She also loved playing bridge and team tennis.

While she gave freely of herself to all, Sandy most enjoyed the company of friends and family, finding her greatest joy in her beloved grandchildren. There was truly no limit to her love.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Molly (Bora) Bakal; her son, Andy (Ginger) Rakestraw; her sister, Carol (Joe) Dew; her grandchildren, Kelsie and Aidan Bakal and Jay and Alex Rakestraw; four nieces, Beth Warshauer, Sarah Phillips, Sarah and Emily Rakestraw; a nephew, Howard Dew; and her beloved rescue dog, Izzy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 28th at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.

An informal gathering will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Family and friends will be invited to share their memories of Sandy at that time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Sandy’s memory to the Statesboro Humane Society (912) 681-9393; P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; to Doctors Without Borders or to a charity of your choice in alignment with her spirit of generosity, kindness and love.





Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2023

