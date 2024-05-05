Engagement announcement for Isabella Nobles-Jackson Todd

Mitchell and Roxanne Nobles of Statesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Isabella Sophia Nobles, to Jackson Robert Todd, son of Jeffery and Connie Todd of Augusta, Georgia.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mary Ann Sullivan and the late Robert "Bobby" Sullivan of Savannah and Mrs. Barbara Lanier Crosby and the late Richard Nobles of Statesboro. She is the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Marie Peacock and the late Walter Nobles of Twin City, the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Lanier of Statesboro, the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian D. Waters of Savannah and the late Mr. and Mrs. William F. Sullivan of Savannah. Isabella will graduate from Georgia Southern University in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing with an emphasis in sales management. She will begin work in June with Keystone Financial Services as a financial advisor. Isabella is a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and served as the 2022 GSU Duchess.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Annette Todd of Birmingham, Alabama, and the late Mr. Robert Todd and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy and Stella Keeton of Jasper, Ala. He is the great-grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wesley A. Keeton of Parrish, Ala., the late Mr. and Mrs. Winford Cain of Jasper, Ala., the late Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Todd of Lineville, Ala., and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.O. McCain of Lineville, Ala. Jackson will graduate in May from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He will begin work in June with Southern Company at Plant Vogtle as a systems analyst. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and served as Rush chairman and treasurer.

The couple is planning to wed on October 26, 2024, at 6 p.m. at The Barn at Collins Family Farm.



