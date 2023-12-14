Obituary - Rufus Earl Dabbs Sr.

Rufus Earl Dabbs Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, at his home in Statesboro under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a native of Screven County and a member of First United Methodist Church of Statesboro, Ga.

He attended high school in Screven County and went on to receive a BBA in accounting at The University of Georgia in 1959. After graduating with honors, he attended advanced taxation study under direction of the Internal Revenue Service at Vanderbilt University.

He was an involved member in numerous tax institutions, professional societies and received superior performance awards with over 33 years as a practicing CPA.

He was the founding member of Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, and Cannon located in Statesboro and Savannah, Ga.

He was a community leader with endless awards and accolades for his service to Bulloch County.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Dabbs and Vita Mae Gwinnett Dabbs; his brothers, Bobby Dabbs, Delma Dabbs and Ernest Dabbs.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Dabbs Brown (Jim) of Waycross, Ga.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Jewel Lucas Dabbs; children, Earl Dabbs Jr. (Beverly) of Statesboro, Kelly Dabbs (Heather) of Statesboro and Julie Williams (Brad) of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, Hannah Dabbs Durden (Hunter), Sarah Grace Dabbs, Ava Dabbs and Ryalie Dabbs, Chandler Williams, Jackson Williams, Bailey Williams, Sophie Williams and Celia Williams.

The family gives special thanks to his loyal and loving caregivers, Mrs. Sherry Thomas of Kildare, Ms. Gracie Williams of Statesboro, Ms. Gwen Williams, Ms. Pecola Louis and Ms. Lynn Walden of Statesboro for all of their dedication, love, kindness and time with our family.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 11: a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Statesboro. Officiating will be the Rev. Doug Fairbanks. A private graveside service will follow at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Cannon, Billy Hickman, Edwin Hill, Wade Hodges, Brad Riner and Will Self.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459; and Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.





Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2023

