Obituary - Robert Simmons “Sims” Lanier Jr.

Robert Simmons “Sims” Lanier Jr., 71, of Statesboro, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2024, after having bravely battled cancer for several years.

Sims was born May 2, 1952, to Robert Simmons Lanier and Doris Holmes Lanier.

Like his name, “Sims” was truly a unique and memorable person.

In high school, Sims played basketball and football for the Statesboro High School Blue Devils. His high academic standing allowed him to skip his senior year of high school and begin attending Georgia Southern University.

He was a proud charter member of the Eta Zeta Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity and was a life loyal brother who actively enjoyed his college years and social life.

Sims went to work in Washington, D.C., as a congressional aide to Congressman “Bo” Ginn and on the presidential campaign for Sen. George McGovern.

He always knew that he would follow his father and grandfather in the practice of law. While attending John Marshall Law School in Brunswick, Ga., he lived on St. Simons Island, where he made many more lifelong friends.

Sims was a prominent trial attorney who zealously represented thousands of people for more than 50 years, up to the very week before he passed.

He enjoyed sports and rooting for the GSU Eagles, the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Celtics and the Georgia Bulldogs.

He especially loved discussing politics and history and was an active board member of the Bulloch County Historical Society.

He was a lifelong member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church and was a fixture in the “Lanier” pew, front left.

Anyone who met Sims for even a brief moment heard about the light of his life – his daughter, Natalie. Sims and his former wife, Barbara, shared their love of this high-achieving, beautiful, young lady who, to no one’s surprise, is preparing to become an attorney like her parents, and is enrolled at the Tulane University School of Law.

Sims is survived by his daughter, Natalie Corine Lanier (fiancé, Jacob Michael Burton); brother, Frederick Holmes Lanier (Lynn); sister, Ellen Lanier; brother, Paul Thomas Lanier; and his many dearly loved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sims will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

There will be a visitation followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Sims’ Sunday school class, the Living Faith, the Bulloch County Bar Association and the Bulloch County Historical Society.

If entertaining a memorial contribution, please consider Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Services under the direction of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors Hodgson Chapel, Savannah.





Statesboro Herald, April 4, 2024

