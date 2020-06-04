Obituary - Robert Joseph Cason

Robert Joseph Cason, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, following a brief illness.He was born September 1, 1942, in Statesboro, to Mr. Dorris R. and Mrs. Grace Hodges Cason of the Westside Community. He graduated from Statesboro High School, where he was a proud member of the class of 1960. Upon graduation, he briefly left Bulloch County to attend the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity until he graduated in 1964.Bobby Joe was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a simple man who farmed in some way his entire life beginning in the dairy business alongside his father. He passed his love for agriculture and the family farm onto his children and grandchildren.His generous spirit led him to serve and be active in many agricultural associations throughout the years, was voted Farm Family of the Year and most recently serving on the Farm Bureau board. He was director of the Statesboro Housing Authority.Bobby was an active and faithful member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, Frank Williams Sunday School Class and the Men’s Brotherhood, where he loved to serve and do for others.He was famous for his Bobby Joe’s BBQ Sauce, where he gave away more than he ever sold.Bobby Joe was a loving husband and father, but most importantly a one of a kind Pop Pop to his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He devoted every school morning for the past 15 years to driving his grandchildren to school, not because he had to, but because he wanted to. He never missed a recital, ballgame or event and made sure to call daily to find out how practice went.He passed his love of farming, tending to his goats, Georgia Bulldogs football and strong faith in God onto each of them. He was always their biggest fan and was looking forward to grandchild number six, a boy who will be named Robert, due in early July.He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert Joseph Cason Jr.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Mitchell Cason; two sons, Mitchell (Kitty) Cason and John (Laura) Cason; five grandchildren, Grace Hannah, Malone, Hudson, Addy and Ruthie; two sisters, Ann Franklin and Sue (Perry) Smith; sister-in-law, Annette (Bill) Smith. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.A graveside service and burial will be Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery with Elder Randy Waters officiating.Pallbearers will be Neal Burnsed, Wade Hodges, Justin Prince, Jason Brannen, Brad Lanier, Michael Smith and grandsons Malone and Hudson Cason.In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 (www.oahospice.org); or Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, Attention Youth & Activities Building Fund, 4 South Zetterower Street, Statesboro, Georgia, 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, June 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



