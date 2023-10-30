Obituary - Rev. William G. "Bill" Brown

STATESBORO, Ga. -- The Rev. William G. "Bill" Brown passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, at the age of 90 on October 27, 2023. Mr. Bill Brown was born in Wilkes County, Georgia, son of the late George Fanning Brown and the late Ruth Taylor Brown.

He attended Georgia Southern College and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in education before attending Emory University, where he completed his master of divinity degree.

He devoted his life to the mission of bringing people to know Christ as a United Methodist minister in the South Georgia Conference for over 40 years.

Bill was married to his sweetheart, Ruth Bray Brown, for more than 67 years before her passing in 2019. When Bill would remind her of how long they were married, Ruth would say “but not long enough”, and Bill agreed.

Bill was an active member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church (UMC), where he had been the senior pastor from 1991 to 1995 until he retired in Statesboro, Georgia.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Agnes Brown of Sylvania, Georgia; son, Steve Brown (Sara) of Double Oak, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Brown (Leslie) of Roanoke, Texas; Abbie Schlatter (Chris); great-grandsons, Owen and Dean Schlatter; and great-granddaughter, Nora Schlatter of Flower Mound, Texas.

Bill and Ruth enjoyed living in their home in Statesboro for over 24 years. After Ruth’s passing, Bill continued to live in their home.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour in the parlor of Pittman Park UMC.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park UMC with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith and the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.

The graveside service and burial will be Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that any memorial contributions be made to “The Open Table” at Pittman Park UMC, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or The United Methodist Home for Children & Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2023

