Obituary - Rev. S. Carter Berkeley Jr.

The Rev. S. Carter Berkeley Jr., age 88, passed away very peacefully Friday, November 12, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with much of his family by his bedside.

He was born in Wayland, Kentucky, on Nov. 25, 1932, to Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Carter Berkeley Sr. Carter attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., where he met the one and only love of his life, Faye Williams. Carter and Faye married in 1954 after graduating from Asbury and began their ministry together serving the Lord through the South Georgia Conference. Carter’s first appointment, at the tender age of just 22, was in Vidette, Ga., where he served while commuting to Emory School of Theology.

He served many churches in South Georgia throughout his 41 years in ministry, including Twin City, Lakeland, Adel, Waynesboro, Cordele, Perry and Macon. Carter was the senior pastor at Statesboro First United Methodist Church from 1980-1984 and loved Statesboro so much that he and “his bride”, as he affectionately called her, retired here in 1995 after serving as the district superintendent of the Americus District.

His deep love for and devotion to his family was simply unmatched. He performed the marriages of all three of his daughters and most of his grandchildren.

Carter had a beautiful singing voice and blessed many with his gift throughout his ministry.

He enjoyed traveling, music, camping, reading, sports, time with his daughters and any activity that involved his grandchildren! He also had an incredibly deep affection for dogs and they for him! When asked to describe Carter in just one word, if they could, his children and grandchildren contributed these descriptions: gentle, loved unconditionally, stoic, regal, full of grace, compassionate, godly, patient, wise, eloquent, peaceful, calm, strong, tender and kind.

Carter is preceded in death by his father, Shirley Carter Berkeley Sr.; his mother, Margaret Milligan Berkeley; his stepmother, Vivian Martin Berkeley; his brother, Edmund Carter Berkeley; and his great-grandson, Chandler Douglas Oglesby.

He is survived by “his bride” of 67 years, Faye W. Berkeley; three daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley B. (Ricky) Quick of Waynesboro, Beth B. (Tom) Dartez of Statesboro and Sandy B. (John T.) Morris of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one brother, Bob Berkeley of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Active pallbearers will be Danny Richardson, Duane Richardson, David Richardson, Mitchell Morris, Matt Cardoza, Cole Williams and Joshua Willoughby.

Honorary pallbearers will be United Methodist ministers and spouses and the Dan Williams Sunday School Class.

Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





