Obituary - Remer Judson Dekle

REGISTER, Ga. -- Remer Judson Dekle, age 81, was welcomed home by his Savior on Monday, June 30, 2025, surrounded by his family. The Bulloch County native was born at home in Register, Ga., on November 11, 1943, to the late John Lehmon Dekle and Lula Mae Dekle.

He was a 1961 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia, graduating in 1965 with a BS in agricultural engineering. He obtained his master of science in agriculture engineering from North Carolina State University in 1969.

Remer was employed by the United States government as an agricultural/civil engineer from 1967 until 2004. He worked in North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, California and Fort Stewart, Ga.

Following retirement, he returned to Fort Stewart and continued his career as a project engineer until his second retirement.

Remer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence "Sissy" Dekle, of 39 years; and his granddaughter, Carsyn Parry Hughes.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 18 years, Jane Dekle of Register, Ga. Their marriage was a true blessing from God.

He is also survived by three sons, Lehmon Dekle (Karen) of Clemson, S.C.; Stephen Dekle (Carol) of Statesboro, Ga.; Lake O’Donnell (Ashley) of St. Augustine, Fla.; two daughters, Deanna Hodnicki of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Celena Hughes (Jody) of Richmond Hill, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, Laura Cohran (Cameron), Jack Dekle, Grace Webb (Mac), Sallie Hegler (Aaron), Gregory Dekle (Shermida), Peter Dekle, Julie Pye (Ethan), Kalei Dekle, Justin Hodnicki, Alexander Hodnicki, Cade Hughes, Cohen Hughes, Lake Olivia O’Donnell; a brother, Johnnie Dekle (Pat) of Evans, Ga.; sisters, Bonnie Howard (Ralph) of Register, Ga.; and Mary Ose (Al) of Hot Springs, Ark.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Remer’s life was marked by quiet strength, generosity and a deep sense of purpose. To know him was to know someone who lived with integrity, always placing God and family first.

He had a deep love for the land and found great joy in working on the family farm, casting a line in a peaceful pond or spending time in the woods. Whether farming, fishing or hunting, those moments in nature were where he felt closest to God and most at peace.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Remer’s grandsons, Gregory Dekle, Peter Dekle, Justin Hodnicki, Alex Hodnicki, Cade Hughes and Cohen Hughes.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 3, 2025

