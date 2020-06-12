Obituary - Peggy Ann Crowe Holt

Peggy Ann Crowe Holt, age 82, passed away peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice on June 10, 2020.Ms. Peggy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 2, 1937. She fought a good fight for some time and was ready to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she loved so much.Ms. Peggy is survived by her husband, Glen Holt; her son, Mike Holt, and his wife, Amy; her daughter, Paula Long, and her husband, Lawrence; her sister, Kim Hooks, and her husband, Mike; her brother, Tom Crowe, and his wife, Anne; as well as many nieces and nephews.Peggy graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1955, where she met her husband, Glen, in September of that same year. They were married on December 22! That whirlwind romance and 90-day courtship has lasted almost 65 years. She was a faithful, devoted wife and partner, helping her husband build three separate successful businesses from Ohio to Tampa, and finally Statesboro. She and Glen retired in 2000 and she devoted herself to study, travel and service at the church.Ms. Peggy’s love for her children was unequaled. She taught them about God’s unwavering love. Mike and Paula understood who Jesus was from a very early age. Her children grew up watching her demonstrate her steadfast faith and her love for Jesus.She devoted herself to the rearing of her kids. She cheered at too many ballgames to count. She was the perfect team mother. She volunteered for numerous school service projects. I’m telling you, she was something!Ms. Peggy was an incredible homemaker. Her house was always spotless and well-organized. She loved bargain hunting and if it was an antique, she was all about it. Most of all she loved to study her Bible and cared deeply that others know her Savior as well. She spent her life serving in churches working with nursery care, teaching Sunday school and planning programs for the senior adults. Peggy loved to sing! She was at home in the choir.The love she invested in others was returned to her a thousand times over. In addition, she selflessly gave to countless Christian organizations around the world in hopes that these missions would bring many people to faith in Christ.Peggy Holt was one of the most humble people you could ever meet. She did not consider herself very important. But to those who knew her, she is irreplaceable and will be missed greatly. Hers was a life lived with emphasis on the next one, the next person she could serve and the next life after this one.The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Grace Community Church in Statesboro.The funeral will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. with her son, Pastor Mike Holt, officiating.Serving the family are pallbearers Andre Weathers, Cody Adams, Scott Ackerman, Chris Lee, Benji Lewis, Pete Nagel and Daryl Waters.Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Flowers are not necessary. Ms. Peggy wanted gifts to be made to the building fund at Grace Community Church, 4703 Pulaski Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



