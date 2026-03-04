Obituary - Patricia “Pat” Hagan

Patricia “Pat” Hagan, 77, passed away on March 3rd after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jesse and Mildred Dunning.

Born in Milton, Tennessee, Pat accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a teenager. She graduated from H.V. Jenkins High School in Savannah in 1967 and earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Georgia Southern University in 1971.

Pat devoted over 40 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper at Logan Hagan Welding Supply.

Pat was actively involved in her community and her passions. She served as both an official and competitor with the Sports Car Club of America and was a mentor to the Georgia Southern University fencing club. A faithful member of First Baptist Church, she lovingly taught children’s Sunday school for more than 20 years, touching countless young lives with her kindness and steadfast faith.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tommy Hagan; her son, Tripp “Chris” Hagan of Statesboro; her daughter, Kim (Pete) Baley of Cary, N.C.; and her cherished grandchildren, Logan, Faith and Alyssa Hagan of Statesboro and Rylee and Lincoln Baley of Cary, N.C. She is also survived by her brother, John (Charlotte) Dunning of Andersonville, Tenn.; her brother-in-law, Danny (Jane) Hagan of Statesboro, Ga.; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the many kind nurses and CNAs at Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Pat during her illness.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 5th, from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, with Dr. John Waters officiating.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2026

