Obituary - Nell Brannen Olliff

Nell Brannen Olliff, 96, passed away Friday, May 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, in Riverside Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204; or The Methodist Home for Children & Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.

Mrs. Olliff was born in Millen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Helen Pope Brannen and Barney Brannen, and was the widow of James Frank Olliff III. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received her BS degree in health and physical education. Mrs. Olliff was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Dance Club, and Rifle Team; president of the Women’s Athletic Association; and vice-president of Phi Kappa Phi, scholastic honor fraternity.

Mrs. Olliff was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church, where she served on the administrative board and Council on Ministries and was a member of the Mack Anthony Sunday school class. She taught Sunday school in the children’s department for 10 years.

She was a member of and served as president of the United Methodist Women, also serving on the district level for six years. Mrs. Olliff was a member of the Delta, Delta, Delta Alumnae Club and Jackson Springs Garden Club, serving as president of both organizations. She was a member of the Young Women’s Christian Association; she taught classes there for five years and served on the board of directors for four years. Mrs. Olliff was a substitute teacher at Stratford Academy for 12 years as well.

Mrs. Olliff is survived by her children, James Edmund Olliff (Cathy) of Macon and Jay Frank Olliff (Suzie) of Woodstock; granddaughters, Mary Brannen Olliff and Madeline Nicole Olliff; sister-in-law, Myra Jo Olliff of Alpharetta; nephews, William Lanier Olliff Jr. and Wayne Olliff; nieces, Dianne Brannen Adams and Wendie Brannen Reynolds.

Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.

Snow’s Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, Funeral and Cremations has charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 26, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.