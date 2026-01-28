Obituary - Ms. Sarah Joe Burton

Ms. Sarah Joe Burton, age 82, of Statesboro, Ga., peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a custodian.

She attended the public school system of Bulloch County.

Ms. Sarah enjoyed fishing, grilling, entertaining and spending quality time with her family.

She was a faithful member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a trustee, missionary, and Lay Organization member.

She is survived by her daughters, Janette Burdin of Atlanta, Ga.; and Connie Wells Robinson of Statesboro, Ga. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026, from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, 102 Peachtree Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Louis Wilson, eulogist, and the Rev. DeBorah Lanier Scott, pastor. Interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, January 29, 2026

