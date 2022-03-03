Obituary - Ms. Kaal D. Nunnally

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Kaal D. Nunnally, age 56, passed into rest Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The native of Statesboro was the daughter of the late Marie Nunnally and Joseph Lawrence. She was reared by her adoptive mother, Louise Rogers.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 1983.She was a former employee of Brown's Nursing Home, where she was employed for over 25 years.She leaves her memories to be cherished by her life partner of 30 years, Herman "Von" Mincey, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Maria Lipsey (Cedric), Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Joseph Nunnally (Stephanie), Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Adolphus Raymond, Statesboro, Ga.; Rita (James) Jackson, Atlanta, Ga.; James Rogers and Sherry (Steve) Ferguson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a stepbrother, Gerald Hieks; a godson, Geo'Steris (Sam) McBride; seven grandchildren, two uncles, Isadore Robbins, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla,; and John Willie "Buster" (Pauline) Raymond, Statesboro, Ga.; two aunts, Mildred (Nathaniel) Williams, Manhattan, N.Y.; and Georgia Mae Raymond, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing for Ms. Nunnally will be held on Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Ms. Kaal D. Nunnally will be held at noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the CrossRoads Community Church, with the Rev. Carey Swanson, pastor, and the Rev. Charles Weaver, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



