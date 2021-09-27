Obituary - Ms. Donna Sue Woodcock

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Donna Sue Woodcock, age 62, died on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Savannah, Ga., native was a 1977 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. She was a graduate of the Memorial Hospital Respiratory Therapist Program.Ms. Donna moved to Bulloch County and worked for Bulloch Memorial Hospital for 23 years and East Georgia Regional Medical Center for 21 years.She loved her work and was compassionate in her care for others.She loved being outdoors, fishing and taking care of her pets.Surviving is her sister, Diane (Remer) Cowart of Stilson; her twin brother, Donald J. (Robin) Woodcock of Statesboro; a nephew, Zachary (Jordyn) Woodcock of Savannah; and a cousin, Peggy Shontz of Lawrenceville, Ga.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



