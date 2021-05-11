Obituary - Ms. Carolyn Perkins

Greenville, S.C. - Ms. Carolyn Perkins, age 63, passed into rest Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Prism Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late M.C. Perkins and Gertrude Johnson Perkins.



Ms. Perkins received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. She was a member of the Anointed House of Praise.



In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by, a son, Wesley Thomas, Jr.; a grandson, Jessie Elijah Dunnaway; a special friend, Wesley Thomas, Sr.; siblings, David Perkins, Jr Perkins and Howard Perkins, Wilma Lee Perkins and Vivenell Rogers.



Those left to cherish her memories are: her children, Jeffrey (Jazzlin) Perkins, Andre Perkins, Lestley (Jessie) Dunnaway, Andrea (Gregory) Perkins; her mother, Apostle Gertrude Perkins, brothers and sisters, Jerome Perkins, Arnold (Frankie) Perkins, Allen (Phyllis) Perkins, and Marvin (Andrea) Perkins, Rosemary Perkins, Abigail Walden; a special friend, Odell Calhoun; 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a host other relatives and friends.



A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, with Elder, Frankie Rogers, officiating.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.



Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2021

