Obituary - Ms. Brittany Deyanna Key

Ms. Brittany Deyanna Key, age 30, departed this earthly life Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center, Savannah, Ga.The Bulloch County native was a 2009 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where she was a shot put champion of 2009.Britany was employed by Savannah College of Art and Design, where she worked as a security officer.She leaves to carry on her legacy of love: her children, Landyn D. Washington, Derveah A. Key and Jonathan L. Williams of Savannah, Ga.; her mother and stepfather, Donna and Kenneth Tillman, Savannah, Ga.; her father, Jamie Mercer, New Jersey; her brother, Dearius (Sharmista) Key, Charleston, S.C.; stepbrothers, Kassion Bussie, Savannah, Ga.; Keonte Tillman, Collins, Ga.; and stepsister, Lakedria Jenkins, Jacksonville, Ga.; grandmother and grandfather, Arjean (Ivory) Holland, Brooklet, Ga.; grandfather, Leo Harris, Athens, Ga.; step-grandmother, Christine Tillman, Reidsville, Ga. Brittany is also survived by her aunts, Lisa Linen and Amy Allen, Brooklet, Ga.; Janie (Eddie) Ellis, Statesboro, Ga.; Jannetta Seabrooks, Savannah, Ga.; her uncles, Fred Allen and Ivory Holland Jr. of Brooklet, Ga.; Lamont Harris, Athens, Ga.; great-aunt, Julie Pearl Simmons, Statesboro, Ga.; her cousins, Paige Key, Timothy Key, LaShade Everett, Paul Allen, Jonte Linen, Tyreke Durant, Malik Allen, Christian Linen, Trey Holland, Jermiah Jones; her goddaughter, Royale D. Anderson, Charlotte, N.C.; and her god-uncle, Greg Wright Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; and longtime friends and a host of other relatives.Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A graveside service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Bishop Anthony Chavers officiating and Pastor Donald Chavers Jr. delivering the eulogy.Pallbearers will be Timothy Key, Joshua Key, Donte Key, Terry Allen, Tyreke Durant, Malik Allen, Greg Wright Jr. and Kassion Bussie.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



