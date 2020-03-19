Obituary - Ms. Betty Wise Heath

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Betty Wise Heath, age 73, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School.Betty began her career as a waitress, working with Holiday Inn in Statesboro for over 25 years, and later working with Briggs and Stratton in Statesboro until her retirement in 2011.Betty was of the Baptist faith and had attended Register Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug NeSmith; a daughter, Michele W. McDowell; and her parents, Charlie Wilson Wise and Mary Louise Harris Wise.Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca S. Rushing of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Michael McKechan (Moe Davis) of Pembroke, Garrett Akins of Statesboro, Karieanna Moore of Statesboro and Justin Akins (Krystie) of Patterson; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Lillian and Roy Gradick of Pembroke, Sara Ann and Ed Woodcock of Statesboro, Jeanette Munden of Williston, Fla.; and Mary W. Foreman (Michael Henderson) of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Sandra Wise of Statesboro; and 11 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors during an open air visitation outside of the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.A graveside service and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jim Correll officiating.Pallbearers will be Danny Wise, Charlie Wise, Danny Wise Jr., Michael McKechan, Justin Akins and Buddy Wise Jr.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 515 Denmark Street Suite 500, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



