Obituary - Mrs. Patty Lanier Powell

STATESBORO, Ga. –- Mrs. Patty Lanier Powell, 89, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County graduated from Nevils School in 1952.

At 19, she married the love of her life, William Powell. They resided in Statesboro until he was called to serve in the military, where they were stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, until his service in the Navy was complete.

She was a wonderful homemaker.

She was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Powell was a devoted wife, aunt and friend to all.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnel A. Lanier and Ena Mae DeLoach Lanier; sisters, Sarah McCorkle and Sherry Thompson; brother, Wilbur Lanier; and brothers-in-law, Ray McCorkle and Larry Thompson.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, William "Pete" Powell of Statesboro; sister and brother-in-law, Rose and John Dye of Metter; sister-in-law, Lottie Faye Lanier of Nevils; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church.





Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







