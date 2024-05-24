Obituary - Mrs. Patty Hulsey Jones

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patty Hulsey Jones, age 77, joined her husband, Charles Riggs Jones, in their heavenly home on Thursday, May 23, 2024. She was under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Patty grew up in Bulloch County during her early childhood and then moved with her family to West Plains, Missouri. She returned to Bulloch County after graduating high school in West Plains and married her childhood playmate, Charles Riggs “Charlie” Jones.

Patty was a devout member of Clito Baptist Church. She was proud of the fact that her grandfather, Mr. Charlie Herrington, gave the land and church in the late 1800s.

It was always so important to her to continue the work of her Lord at Clito Baptist Church. She held many positions in the church including, VBS teacher, choir member, young children and Adult Sunday school teacher.

Patty enjoyed supporting her husband in the Gideon organization helping to spread God’s Word through the Bible distributions.

She was employed at Franklin’s Restaurant and also with Cooper-Wiss, but her proudest employment was starting the Jones Backhoe and Welding Company with her husband, Charles. Together they built a strong company, serving many government jobs in Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Hunter Army Air Field and Georgia Southern University.

She enjoyed reading, cruising, trips with Excursions Unlimited, watching the water and wildlife at the lake and at the coast, and she especially enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society of Statesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Vaughn and Josie Hulsey; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Maxine Hulsey; brother, Charlie F. Hulsey; her sister, Florette Hulsey; sister-in-law, Belle Gay; brother-in-law, Joyce Skinner; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son, Vaughn Jones (Sandy) of Statesboro; daughter, Kriste (Tommy) Pope of Brooklet; sisters-in-law, Cindy Hulsey and Janelle Skinner; brothers-in-law, Bill English and Rupert Gay, all of Statesboro. Also surviving are her granddaughters, Whitney Jones and Jade Triplett (Wesley); and great-granddaughters, Skylynn Jones-Triplet and Parker Jones Byrne.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Clito Baptist Church from 1 p.m.–2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Clito Baptist Church with Dr. Byron Twigg officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Clifford Calhoun, Jamison Harville, Tracy English, David Heape, Charles Overstreet and Jerry Culp.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2024

