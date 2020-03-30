Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Ann Hires Collins

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Ann Hires Collins, age 72, died Friday evening, March 27, 2020, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro. The Screven County native was a longtime resident of Bulloch County.Ann received her GED in 1993 and then attended Ogeechee Technical College, where she received a degree as a medical assistant.Ann was always known as a “Jack of all trades”, working in customer service, health care, sitting with the elderly, the school system and last working at Briggs & Stratton, where she was known as Miss Pat.She never met a stranger. She loved to visit with everyone when given the chance.Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Josiah Tell Collins; her parents, Willie P. Hires Sr. and Mattie Lee Bragg Hires; a son, Wade Collins; two brothers, Paul Hires and Ricky Hires; and an infant sister.Surviving are a daughter, Amy Shuman of Brooklet; a son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Ashley Collins of Brooklet; her grandchildren, Chloe Billman, Kairi Collins, Kalee Collins, Josiah Collins, Adrian Collins; a great-grandchild, Skylar Billman; two brothers, Thomas Hires and Willie Hires, both of Jesup; and a sister-in-law, Susan Hires of Ellabell. Many nieces and nephews also survive.A private family visitation will be on Tuesday.The graveside service and burial will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Lower Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. All social distancing and CDC requirements will be in place.There will be no visitation following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lower Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1085 Shuman Town Road, Ellabell, Georgia 31308.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2020

