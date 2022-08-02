Obituary - Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Collins, Ga., native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen.Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bell Jr.; her parents, Early Collins and Kate Usher Collins; her siblings, Louise Sandell, Earline Barber, Faye Sosby, Geraldine Minick, Joshia Collins, Vernon Collins and Collie Collins.Surviving are her son, James Clayton Bell, and his wife, Patricia Diane Bell; and a daughter, Cynthia Darlene Bell Wolf, and her husband, Terry Wolf; her grandchildren, Heather Bell (Greg) Mims, Britt Mathews (Angie) Wolf, Kenneth James Wolf, James Clayton (Allison) Bell II; her great-grandchildren, Hannah Mims, Kendahl Mims, Hadley Mims, Harleigh Mims, Harper Mims, Lincoln Wolf, Georgia Rai Wolf, Owen Wolf, Addelayde Wolf, Noah Wolf, Liam Wolf, Roman Bell and Freya Bell, Melony Blake, Gabriel Blake and Cody Wade and Karson Wade; her siblings, Joann Fordham, Martha Chaffin, Darwin Collins and Fred Collins; a sister-in-law, Gloria Hoch; and several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.The family requests attendees wear your favorite t-shirt and jeans.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Upper Black Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Ken McElveen, 348 McElveen Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Alzheimer’s Research, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2022

