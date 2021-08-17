Obituary -- Mrs. Myrtis H. Akins

Mrs. Myrtis H. Akins, age 83, died on Friday, August 13, 2021, at home.

Myrtis was born in Macon County, Georgia, but raised in Ellaville, Georgia, graduating from Schley County High School in 1956. She attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and graduated from Georgia State College for Women in 1960. She later obtained a master's in public administration from Georgia Southern College.

She married Donald Wayne Akins and moved to Statesboro after his graduation from the University of Georgia in 1960. After a short stint as a teacher, Mrs. Akins began a 30-year career with the University of Georgia Extension Service from 1966 to 1996, serving first as the county 4-H agent then the extension home economist and later as manager of the Bulloch County Extension Office.

During her career, Myrtis was frequently recognized for her work and community service, including the Grace Frysinger Award, a national award granted on triennial basis by the NEA of Family & Consumer Sciences; the D.W. Brooks Award for Excellence, the highest honor given to University of Georgia extension agents; the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award and the 1991 Woman of Achievement presented by the Statesboro Business & Professional Women.

After retiring from the Extension service, Myrtis helped start the Statesboro Family Skills Center and then served as its director for 13 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vera James Halstead; and her husband, Donald Wayne Akins, to whom she was married for 59 years.

She is survived by daughter, Tammie A. Dickens; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Kristen Akins, all of Statesboro; three grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Jennifer Dickens, Fayetteville, North Carolina; Kate Anna and Cole Breiner of Athens, Georgia; and Amelia and Lucas Thompson of Kathleen, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Myrtis was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and the Margaret Carroll Sunday School Class.

The visitation was held on Monday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Dr. H. William Perry officiating, assisted by Dr. John Waters. Interment was at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 81 Moore Road, Portal, Georgia.

Her nephews, Lee Hardison, Jimmy Brown, Roy Lynn Ellis, Will Sellars, Jeff Akins and Joe Akins will serve as pallbearers.

The family owes a large debt of gratitude to Chryl Johnson, our mother's primary caregiver, who is a most treasured family friend. We also are most grateful to mother's additional caregivers, Pearl Johnson, Brigette Johnson, Dot Miller and Deborah Smart.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County, P.O. Box 1253, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2021

