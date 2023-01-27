Obituary - Mrs. Marynell Labeatrice Brown Lundy

Mrs. Marynell Labeatrice Brown Lundy, age 55, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at the Advent Health-Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center in Haines City, Florida.Labeatrice, as she was affectionately known, was a native and resident of Statesboro before relocating to Florida in 2013. Labeatrice was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1986.She is survived by her husband, James Willie Lundy of Winter Haven, Fla.; a son, Martez (Darica Paschal) Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Alassias Brown and Dijahnay Brown, both of Winter Haven, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Lundy of Savannah, Ga.; three stepsons, Cameron Lundy of Fayetteville, N.C.; Carlton Lundy of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Le'Xavier Lundy of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Patricia Ann (Semmie) Young of Statesboro, Ga.; Gloria (Henry Lee) Chambers of Albany, Ga.; and Janice (the late Ivory Joe) Smith, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, Curtis (Anita) Brown of Atlanta, Ga.; and Michael Lamb of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Gracie (Leon) Jones, Wanda Lundy, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Tammie Tate and Lavonne Howard, both of Savannah, Ga.; and Linda (Donald) Tillman of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Loucius (Janice) Morrell, Eugene (Maryland) Howard, and Jerry Howard, all of Statesboro, Ga.Public visitation for Mrs. Lundy will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from noon until 6 p.m. and family visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Matthew H. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home.The funeral service for Mrs. Lundy will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Greater Bethel AME Church, 102 Peachtree Street, Statesboro, GA with the Rev. Mary Frances Odom Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 10728 Highwy 24, Statesboro, GA.Pallbearers will be Javoski Chambers, Jovahn Barber, Jerrit Mincey, Terrell Coleman, Kaloun Walker and DaJuan Walker.Matthew H. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2023

