Obituary - Mrs. Linda Deloach

Mrs. Linda Deloach, age 73, of Savannah, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at her residence after a long period of illnesses.

She was a Chatham County native and a member of West Broad Seventh-day Adventist Church of Savannah, Ga.

Linda spent her elementary years at Ramah Jr. Academy in Savannah, Georgia, before attending Pine Forge Academy in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. In 1969, she graduated from Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, Florida. Linda attended Pacific Union College in Angwin, California, from 1969-1970.

Linda’s favorite color was red. Her passions were music, singing, cooking, baking and being a light and mother to all children. She will always be remembered for her warm and caring smile, a godly word to keep you in line and on the right path, while maintaining her amazing sense of humor.

She loved to serve her God and be of service to as many people as she could.

Linda and her husband cooked for youth federations, church functions, weddings and other special events.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Herman DeLoach; two children, Lovia DeLoach and Armand DeLoach (Emily Richardson); sister, Joyce Washington; her grandchildren, Adrian Cooper, Jessica Cooper, Kobie Goldwire II and Khandice Jeanette Goldwire, four great-grands and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation service for Mrs. Linda Deloach.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. at West Broad Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2501 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31415.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ramah Jr. Academy under her name, Linda DeLoach, or it can be sent via Cash App at $hemanf150.

Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2025

