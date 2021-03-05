Obituary - Mrs. Jackie Ruth Hattrich

Mrs. Jackie Ruth Hattrich, 70, of Newington, Ga., passed away at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.Jackie Ruth was born in Moultrie, Ga., to the late Jacqueline Wanda Sumner and James Ivy Dubose. She worked at Belk in Savannah for many years and was a domestic engineer at home.She met her husband, Bobby, at Blue Springs, where they spent their summers.She will be remembered for her great love of family, pets, baking and cooking, and reading and crocheting.She is survived by her husband, Robert U. “Bobby” Hattrich of Blue Springs, Ga.; her daughter, Nicole Sapp of Statesboro, Ga.; her siblings, James “Ross” (Debbie) DuBose of Monroe, Ga.; and Margaret (Ron) Hamilton of Blue Springs, Ga.The graveside service will be held at North Newington Baptist Church on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Slade Spier officiating.Pallbearers will be Jim DuBose, Michael Hamilton, Chris Hutson, Eric Hutson, Dillon Cox and Duane Hattrich.Honorary pallbearers will be Olin King and Dewayne Perkins.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to North Newington Baptist Church, c/o Lynn Sheppard, P.O. Box 236, Newington, GA 30446.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



