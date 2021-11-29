Obituary - Mrs. Ilse N. “Nicky” Scarboro

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ilse N. “Nicky” Scarboro, age 90, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Keil, Germany, native married Richard Scarboro in 1960. Following Richard’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force, they moved to his home of Bulloch County.Nicky was a homemaker and had taught watercolor classes at Ogeechee Technical College. She was a well-known watercolorist in the area. Nicky was a member of the Statesboro Arts Association.She was of the Lutheran faith.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in May of 2020.Surviving are her twin sister, Herta Ziegler of Germany; and a sister, Tauta Greening of California; a sister-in-law, Frances Heaton of Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside services and burial will be Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family will receive visitors at the cemetery following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2021

