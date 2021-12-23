Obituary - Mrs. Corine Corker McMillan

Mrs. Corine Corker McMillan, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.She was the daughter of the late Frank Corker and Dora Davis Wells.She was a Bulloch County native and was employed with Bulloch County Board of Education at Langston Chapel Middle School as a cook until her health failed.She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 52 years.She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and graduated in 1961 from William James High School.Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 58 years, Alexander McMillan of Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Janice (Tony) Natson and Juanita McMillan of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Frank McMillan of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jonathan (LaWanda) McMillan of Sarasota, Fla.; two brothers, Rogers and Moses Wells; four sisters, Marie (Ronnie) Townsend, Virginia (Michael) Florence, Otha (Hector) DeJeus of Tampa, Fla.; and Ethel McMillan of Augusta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Sherrod and Sa’Sha Natson, Samantha and Shanice Walker and KeOna Rawls; four great-grandchildren, Jermari, Jaden, Jakaden and Samaria Franklin; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and spiritual brothers and sisters.The service for Mrs. Corine McMillan will be held on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Meeting ID: 826 1387 0033; Password: 949501.Final arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2021

