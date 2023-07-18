Obituary - Mrs. Charlotte Burnsed Bell

Mrs. Charlotte Burnsed Bell, age 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro surrounded by her girls.

Charlotte was born on October 14, 1940, to Carlos and Alberta (Shuman) Burnsed and was the youngest of five children.

Charlotte was a 1958 Bryan County High School graduate before attending Georgia Southern College, earning multiple degrees, her last an education specialist in early childhood education in 1986.

Charlotte met her perfect partner, Donald Bell, in the summer of 1959, and they married the following year on December 18, 1960, and shared 62 years of marriage. Together they were the parents of three children.

Charlotte was a strong woman of faith. Her greatest love was her family.

Charlotte was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.

Charlotte chose to be a stay-at-home mom until her youngest daughter was in school. At that time, she returned to teaching at Stilson Elementary in 1982, where she remained until retiring in 2007.

Teaching was Charlotte’s joy and she poured her heart and soul into it. She loved all her students. If you were in one of her classes, you were loved.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald; her brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Sandra Burnsed; her sister and brother-in-law, Emogene and Thomas Bacon; her brothers-in-law, Roland Bell and Robert K. "Bob" Bell.

Surviving is her son, Donald (Dana) Bell Jr. of Danville; her daughters and son-in-law, Dora Bell and Delena and Jason Gatch, all of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Brantley (Jessica) Bell of Danville, Darci Bell of Cookeville, Tennessee; William Gatch and Whitley Gatch, both of Statesboro; one great-grandson, Walker Bell of Danville; sister-in-law, Nancy Bell Kelehar of Ellabell; sister-in-law, Margaret Bell of Stilson.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Kurt Bacon officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.

The family would like to convey a special thanks to Charlotte’s caregivers, Janice Cone and the staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The family requests those desiring to make a memorial contribution that it be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



