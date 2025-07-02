Obituary - Mrs. Betty Jean Mikell

Mrs. Betty Jean Mikell, age 70, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Mrs. Mikell dedicated 36 years of service to the Bulloch County Board of Education as a beloved school bus driver, a role she took great pride in and cherished deeply.

She was a 1972 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and a devoted member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Over the years, she faithfully served in numerous capacities, including president of the Youth Department, member of the Mission Board, Deaconess Ministry and Hospitality Committee.

Her commitment to serving others was evident in every aspect of her life, and she willingly gave her time and talents wherever needed.

Mrs. Mikell loved her family, friends and community, and she embraced life with joy and generosity.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Mr. Walter Mikell of Statesboro, Ga.; her children, Walter Leon Mikell (Karen), Tom Cedric Ramon Mikell, Mary Louise Mikell-Joseph and Zana Ciera Mikell, all of Statesboro, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two adopted grandchildren, a very special brother, Mr. Eddie Floyd Thompson (Jan) of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters, Cleatice Lee (Willie) of Statesboro, Ga.; Arjean Holland (Ivory) of Brooklet, Ga.; and Shirley Shimoyama of Philadelphia, Pa.; brothers, Vick Thompson (Penny) of Eldora Farms, Ga.; John Paul Thompson and Ernest Roberts (Linda), both of Statesboro, Ga. Among those who will continue to celebrate her life are her godsons, John Golden Jr. and Paul Denson (Sylvia); goddaughter, Brittany Lee; and her godbrother, Donald Lockhart (Stacey); her godmother, Mrs. Juanita Ellis; step-siblings, Rickey Houston, Jeannette Houston and Annie Weaver; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Register, GA 30452.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 11171 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321 with the Rev. Darrell Hart as eulogist. Interment will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 3, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







