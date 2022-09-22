Obituary - Mrs. Bernell Baker Sanders

Mrs. Bernell Baker Sanders, 86, passed away on September 20, 2022.Bernell was born in 1936 in Sylacauga, Ala., to the late Freddie and Maggie Kelly Wilson.She relocated to Sylvania in 1982 and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church and later in life was a member of the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church.She worked as an assistant cashier at the Bank of Newington until her retirement in 1998, the same year she married her husband, John William “Billy” Sanders.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Leonard Baker; second husband, “Billy” Sanders; and brothers, James A. Wilson and Gene Wilson.She is survived by her children, Wayne (Tonya) Baker of Port Wentworth, Ga.; Joe Lee (Lisa) Baker and John Scott Sanders, both of Sylvania; a daughter, Melissa Mason of Titusville, Fla.; grandchildren, Corey Baker, Joe Neal Baker, both of Port Wentworth; Tori Sanders and John Scott Sanders, Paige Smith, all of Newington; and Geneva K. (James) Stafford of Savannah.The memorial service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with the Rev. Vernon Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Newington City Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service or at the residence.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheppard Center at https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving; or the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church, c/o Vernon Edenfield, 8171 Effingham Highway, Newington, GA 30446.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



