Obituary - Mr. Willie Gene Spells

Mr. Willie Gene Spells, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at his daughter’s residence in Evans, Ga., under the care of Kindred Hospice, after a brief illness.

He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a brick mason. He was a member of the Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher.

He had a love for baseball and his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves, the 2021 World Series champions.

He is survived by his children, Ebony (Dominique) Stewart of Evans, Ga.; and Martavis (Sietta) Houston of Lawrenceville, Ga.; mother, Leola Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, with the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.

The funeral service will be live-streamed via Facebook address www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.



Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2021

